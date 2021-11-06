MS Education Academy to hold exams for free IAS coaching

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy, an institute working to aid students since 1991, will conduct an entrance test for free IAS coaching on November 7, across all Indian states.

The Academy is providing free civil service coaching under its Khidmat initiative so that youngsters of the community, who clear the entrance test, can “work towards nation building”.

With specific reference to Hyderabad, the exam will be held at Shah Ali Banda, Malakpet and Masab Tank and will commence from 2 pm.

The student who will pass the entrance exam will be selected for free IAS coaching. The entrance test will be held in all the state capitals. A total of 83 centers have been ready for the test. To apply for the test, students need to register and get their hall ticket from the academy’s website www.mseducationacademy.com.

Those candidates who are unable to register online have the facility to register in an offline capacity at the centers in question. Students have to be present in the center before an hour of the examination time. Candidates who cannot reach the examination hall on time will be allowed entry and given extra time.

For further information, candidates can contact 8374443522 / 9030045422.