MS Education Academy to hold NEET-UG mock counselling on Nov 29, 30

Hyderabad: The MS Education Academy shall hold NEET-UG mock counselling. The veteran medical counselling expert Mohammed Abdul Rab Arif shed light on different phases of counselling. “A Small error can deprive an eligible student from getting admission in a Medical College,” Arif said. “Due to the lack of knowledge of medical counselling methods the students may face many difficulties.”

Through the mock counselling session the students are informed about the testimonials required, preference of web option (boys and girls), fees category and reimbursement, consequences of reporting /non reporting and the question and answer session.

The first mock counselling session will be held at SS Garden function Hall Malakpet on November 29.

The second mock counselling session will be held at Decent Function Hall at Mehdipatnam on November 30.

Those interested to participate in the NEET UG mock counselling session can visit the MS Academy website (click here).