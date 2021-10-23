MS IAS Academy conducts entrance exam for admission into UPSC CSE coaching

Hyderabad: After the resounding success of two of its students, Faizan Ahmed (All India Rank 58) and Harris Sumair (All India Rank 270) in the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) examinations, the MS IAS Academy is preparing to start the next batch of coaching for the IAS aspirants.

In this regard, an All India Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on November 7 across 78 centres in India for the selection of the next batch of students who will be provided free coaching for the Civil Services exams at the MS IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, MS Group of Institutions Managing Director Anwar Ahmed shared the information regarding the entrance exam. He said that written exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday November 7, 2021. A total number of 78 exam centres across the country have been set up for the benefits of the students, he added.

Ahmed said that the registration for the entrance exam can be done online through the MS Education Academy website i.e www.mseducationacademy.in

Ahmed said that the interviews will be conducted in Delhi and Hyderabad for the candidates who qualify in the written entrance exam. He said MS Academy will provide train or bus fares to the candidates who has to come for the interviews from other cities. He added that the candidate will be given admission into the MS IAS Academy who clears the entrance exam and the interview round.

Ahmed said MS IAS Academy will be providing free coaching to the selected students along with free food and hostel facilities. Ahmed said the aim of the MS IAS Academy is to provide good bureaucrats to the community and the nation.