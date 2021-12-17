MS Junior College students perform well in inter first year exam

Hyderabad: The MS students have yet again proved that no pandemic distracts them from their goal. In the results declared for the intermediate first year, the toppers of MPC and BPC categories have obtained 99% marks while others have obtained 98% in MEC and CEE.

In the MPC category, Abrar Ullah has got 465 marks out of 470 to obtain 99%. In BPC Arzaan Abbas, Habiba Naseer, and Yamin Rahman have got 435 marks out of 440.

Similarly, in MEC Ayesha Farheen obtained 491 out of 500, and in CEE Rahmatunnisa Begum obtained 489 marks out of 500 to score 98%.

Apart from these students, other students have performed well in their exams to make their parents and teachers proud.

It is pertinent to note that the students of MS are known for their excellent performance in every competitive and subjective exam.