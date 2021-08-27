MS Ramachandra Rao appointed acting chief justice of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: A day after chief justice Hima Kohli was appointed as the Supreme Court judge, President Ramnath Kovind on Friday exercised his powers to appoint Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao as the acting chief justice of the Telangana high court.

Ramachandra Rao is currently the senior most judge in the court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, the senior-most judge of Telangana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Justice Hima Kohli relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court consequent upon her appointment as judge of the Supreme Court of India,” union ministry of law said in a statement.

55-year-old MS Ramachandra Rao was born and completed major part of his education in Hyderabad. A graduate in Law from Osmania University, he went on to pursue post graduation in law from University of Cambridge, UK. Rao holds expertise in civil Law, arbitration, company law, administrative and constitutional law, labour and service law.

His father Justice M Jagannatha Rao was a former judge of the Supreme Court (1997-2000) and a former Chairman of Law Commission of India.