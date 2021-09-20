MSc grad working as sweeper hired as Asst Entomologist

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday offered Assistant Entomologist (outsourcing) position to A Rajani who is an MSc graduate working as sweeper in GHMC.

Rajani hails from Warangal district. Although her parents were farm laborers, despite the financial problems she studied hard without giving up, Rajani passed the MSc first division in organic chemistry. After completing her post-graduate in 2013, she qualified for a PhD from Central University, Hyderabad, but in the meantime she was married to an advocate and shifted to Hyderabad.

Rajani became mother of two but continued to appear for competitive exams to secure a job. However, the family landed into a crisis as her husband became bed-ridden due to cardiac problem.

She started selling vegetables to run the family of five including her mother-in-law. As she was not making enough money, she took up the job of sweeper on contract basis in GHMC for a salary of Rs 10,000.

Knowing this, the Hyderabad leading Telugu daily published an article today and many came forward to help her. “I will leave this job, if I get a job that fits my qualification,” Rajani told media reporter. The Telangana government has given her a job in response to Rajani’s statement.

On Monday, Urban Development and Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and shared the news.

“On hearing the plight of Rajni, who’s MSc (organic Chemistry), has 2 daughter & working as sweeper on daily wages, minister @KTRTRS met her today & offered to employ her as Assistant Entomologist on O/S basis in @GHMCOnline,” he tweeted.

Arvind Kumar further adds, “Orders have been issued after verifying her credentials.”

Orders have been issued after verifying her credentials pic.twitter.com/inbOZKQQfG — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 20, 2021

GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar also instructed the Entomology department to ensure that the Employees Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance accounts are opened for Rajani.

KTR also tweeted, saying that it was the best moment of his hectic day, and wished Rajani all the best in her new role.