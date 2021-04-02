MSI announces 2 new convertible business laptops

Taipei: Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer MSI has announced two additions to its new Summit Series business lineup — E13 Flip Evo and E16 Flip.

The new convertible notebooks are powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake processors and come with 16:10 aspect ratio. Both models are also compatible with MSI’s proprietary MPP 2.0 stylus (the MSI pen).

Like the rest of the Summit Series, the two models include a number of features designed for remote meetings. These include a “noise-reduction” camera and audio noise cancellation, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The company claims the notebooks will get 20 hours of battery life, which would certainly be a step up from the five-hour lifespan I got out of the Summit B15.

The MSI’s new laptops feature the Bluetooth 5.2 standards and the port selection includes two Thunderbolt 4 connectors with charging capabilities, a USB-C 3.2 and a USB-A 3.2, plus an audio combo jack.

The MSI E13 Flip Evo comes with a 13.4-inch 1920X1200 touchscreen, is 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.35 Kilograms. The E16 Flip looks to be more of a workstation device.

The E16 Flip will include “the latest Nvidia graphics card” to lend a hand with content-creation tasks. It also comes with four microphones for conference calls, according to the company.

The current Summit E13 Flip is priced at $1,599.99. However, the price of E16 Flip is not yet known.