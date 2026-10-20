MSVR Dandiya event death: 3 organisers surrender to police

Hyderabad: Three persons linked to the organisation of a Dandiya event at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, where a temporary iron truss collapsed killing a student and injuring 22 others, surrendered before the Adibatla police on Tuesday, October 20.

The police seized mobile phones, event management agreements and documents relating to financial transactions from the three, identified as Mallela Saketh, 22, event organiser, and Bathula Puneeth, 21, and Sayam Nishanth Yadav, 24, associated with PS-Lightings and Sounds.

The accident occurred around 7.20 pm on October 17 when a temporary iron truss erected beside the stage collapsed on students dancing during the Dandiya programme held as part of the Dussehra celebrations. Student Narayanadas Sona Chilikti died in the incident, while 22 others sustained injuries.

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According to the preliminary investigation, Saketh, who operated under the name KRIYAA OPERATIONS, had taken responsibility for the event arrangements, including barricading, the stage, truss, sound system, generator and lighting. As he did not have the required equipment, he subcontracted the work to Tanush of Vayora Experiences LLP. The work was subsequently passed on to Mahesh and then to Puneeth and Nishanth.

The police suspect that the truss was erected on only two pillars instead of the required four and that adequate safety precautions were not followed. The organisers allegedly failed to assess the adverse weather conditions and ensure structural stability.

Tanush, Mahesh and two college coordinators, identified as Akhil Khare and Rajeev Hansraj Rao Kulkarni, are absconding, the police said.

The police also seized a 19-metre-long goal truss and an unauthorised DJ sound system from the scene. The investigation is continuing, with technical reports from the Roads and Buildings and Fire departments awaited to establish the responsibilities of those involved.