Much-awaited Jammu ropeway inaugurated

Jammu, July 27 : In a major boost to the tourism sector in Jammu region, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya temples.

The Lt Governor hailed the project and hoped that the service would become a major highlight of Jammu city.

Directions were issued by him keep the service free for the general public for the first 15 days of operation.

He also called for constructing a gaming zone for kids and keeping special concessional rates for students and senior citizens.

The inaugurated section has been built at a cost of Rs 33.65 crore and hosts facilities such as restaurant, walkways, lawns, public conveniences, parking space at Bahu and wooden decks.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to immediately formulate an SOP for periodic maintenance of the machinery.

Operationalisation of the Jammu Ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism as it connects the three major temples of Jammu city — the Jamvant Gufa (Peerkho Temple), Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple — besides providing recreational facility to the Jammuites.

