Much-awaited upcoming releases of Khans of Bollywood

Mumbai: The unprecedented pandemic has been cruel to the entire world, particularly to the entertainment industry as movie shootings were suspended for months and film release schedules have also been postponed indefinitely, resulting which resulted in a significant loss to the industry. And while the pandemic and subsequent lockdown kept the superstars including the Khans of Bollywood away from the sets, they are now back with a few promising releases this year.

Though there is a lot of fresh talent in Bollywood this year, the Khans of Bollywood–Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, and Saif have a loyal fan base and they are eagerly waiting for their films.

Here’s the list of all those much-awaited movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan that will hit the screens in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan

When we say Bollywood, the first name that pops in our head is King Khan a.k.a Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

But, 2021 seems to be a reassuring year for Shah Rukh’s fans as the actor will be seen in many films after a hiatus of two years. In his New Year video message for fans, Shah Rukh hinted that he might return to the big screen this yea

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in five films in the year 2021.

Pathan, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Sanki, Atlees’ directorial

Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha

Cameo in Brahmastra

SRK has also signed Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy

Salman Khan

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan has a set of flicks lined up for 2021 and 2022. He was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in movies like Bharat and Dabangg 3.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda

The sequel of his 2014-film Kick, Kick 2, can also be announced for a release this year.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim’ starring Aayush Sharma in the lead role

Aamir Khan

Ever since Aamir announced that he’s working on the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ popular film, Forrest Gump, fans have been curious about what the film will have in store. He will be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Initially, the film was supposed to be released in December 2020, however, amid covid-19, the film was postponed and is now scheduled to hit the screen during Christmas 2021.

Aamir also has Mogul, the biopic of Gulshan Kumar in his pipeline.

Lal Singh Chaddha also has cameos of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has a set of interesting line-up of films ahead for 2021 and early 2022. The actor has Bunty aur Babli 2 which also stars Rani Mukherji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Saif will also be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is likely to release in 2022. His Go Goa Gone 2 will have a theatrical release this year.

The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s political webseries, Tandav, which is garning much appreciation from the audience and film critics.

Go Goa Gone

Bhoot Police

Bunty Aur Bubli

Adipurush (Likely to release in 2022)