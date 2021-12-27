Mud Mask: The not-so-secret beauty recipe you should know about

Taking care of your skin in a natural way, without any chemicals and side effects does not sound realistic. But neither does a brand called LÓreal and yet you believe it to be real. So you might as well consider the possibility that your skin can be taken care of just by using mud.

Yes, we are talking about mud, or as Hindi-speaking Indians call it mitti. Mud is good for your skin and considering how everything goes to dust anyway, mud can be used to purify your skin. When one thinks of mud (mitti), one doesn’t think of healthy skin. But the surprising truth is that it is highly beneficial.

There are four kinds of mud: Dead Sea, Volcanic, Icelandic silica, and Moor. These don’t sound like pleasant names. But in this world anything is possible. If a brand like Patanjali can make noodles (which are terrible), then you shouldn’t have a problem believing me when I say that mud is good for the skin.

1) Dead Sea mud:

Dead Sea Mud can help relieve skin conditions, including psoriasis (Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp) and other issues of the skin. It contains high levels of salt, sulfur, bitumen (natural tar), silicon compounds, and magnesium. Proponents suggest it may also be useful for a clearer face. What are we as people, without clarity anyway?

How to use it:

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients together to make a smooth paste. Wash face with warm water. Apply coconut oil or olive oil around the eye area and lips. Apply the Dead Sea mud mask to the face, avoiding the eye area and mouth. Allow the mask to dry for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse face and skin with warm water.

2) Volcanic mud:

This mud can be used by men and women. Volcanic mud removes excess keratin and dirt, brightening your skin, improving the dullness and roughness of skin. It also makes the skin compact, clean, smooth, and brightens it.

How to use it :

After washing your face, gently apply toner to your face to even out your skin texture. Then, apply the mask over your entire face, avoiding your eye and lip areas. Rinse off the mask with lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

3) Icelandic silica mud:

Icelandic silica mud deeply cleanses and strengthens your skin and reduces the visibility of pores leaving your skin fresh and clear. After your daily regimen, apply the mud generously and evenly to your face. Don’t be stingy with mud the way strict teachers are with marks.

How to use it:

Apply Silica mud paste generously and evenly on clean skin. Avoid the eye area. Leave on for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

4) Moor mud:

The moor mud can improve circulation and staves off wrinkles, and give the skin a healthy glow. It is often used to treat skin problems like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Use this mud as a full-body mask. Leave it on your skin for about 10 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

If a full-body mask sounds scary, just remember that superstar Rajnikanth used a full-body mask in the movie Shivaji. If he thinks it is a good idea, who are we to judge?

How to use it:

Add water to create a thick lather, apply gently onto skin in a circular upward motion. Leave on for 3 minutes or more. Rinse off thoroughly with water.

Fuller’s earth (Multani Mitti)

We all are aware of Multani Mitti and its uses. But there are some benefits of Fuller’s earth that aren’t popular. Multani Mitti is known to fight acne and pimples, remove excess sebum and oil, deep cleanses skin removing dirt, sweat, and impurities, evens out skin tone and brighten the complexion. Multani mitti treats tanning and pigmentation, Effective in treating sunburn, skin rashes, and infections, Multani mitti is an effective cooling agent and can be used in cold compresses to treat skin inflammation and insect bites. It also facilitates blood circulation, leading to radiant, glowing skin, and helps in keeping away blackheads/whiteheads, blemishes, freckles, pimples/acne, and spots.

How to use:

Take two spoons of Multani Mitti powder and add some rose water to it. Make a smooth texture of it and apply on the face and neck with the paste and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes on the face. You can apply cucumber on your eyes and rest for 15 or 20 min for better results. If you don’t care about better results, watch your favourite TV show as the mask dries up.

Make sure to not use face wash or soap after using the face pack. You can use this pack on the hand and legs as well.

Mud Bath Therapy’s Health Benefits:

The mud therapy is beneficial for heart diseases, It remove chronic skin problems, helps treat Arthritis disease, gets rid of chronic constipation disease, eliminates acidity problems, gets rid of colitis, helps in reducing blood pressure, and also controls your sugar levels.

How to take a mud bath:

First, take a bowl mix mud with some oil and rose water, milk, and keep in mind that the whole body should be well coated with mud. If you have pain in your body, put pain-relieving oil in the mixture. You can keep the pack on your body for half an hour. Post which, you could take a regular bath followed by a steam bath. Make sure to massage your body at the end.

In simple terms, it is better to use mud on your face willingly than to wait for someone to rub your face in it.