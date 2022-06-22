Mudassir who died during protest against anti-Prophet remarks gets 66 pc in class 10

Ranchi: A 16-year-old boy Mohammad Mudassir Alam who was recently killed in alleged police firing during protests in Ranchi against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, scored 66 percent in class 10 exams.

As per the results declared on Tuesday, Alam emerged as one of 225, 854 students who secured first division in the exam.

Alam fought against all odds

He belonged to a poor family. His father, Mohammed Parvez Alam is a vegetable vendor. He along with his parents used to reside in a one-room residence.

Despite poverty, he managed to secure first division but unfortunately, the result was released after his death.

After Alam’s death, his mother Nikhat Parween questioned, “why did they kill my only son? How can I live without him? He just took his matriculation examination this year and his result was to be declared this week”.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Nikhat Parween had questioned, “Is raising slogan, ‘Islam Zindabad is a crime?’. Saying that ‘Islam zindabad tha, Islam zindabad hai, Islam zindabad rahinga’, she held Modi-government responsible for the death of her son”.

Parween also said, “I am proud of my son who sacrificed his life for Islam. He has laid his life for the Prophet”. “No power in this world can stop Islam”, she added.

Speaking to BBC Hindi, Parween had recalled the last phone conversation with her son. She said, “I was speaking to him. He said ‘mummy please disconnect the call, I am getting out of here’”. “However, sometime later his friend called me to inform that Alam was shot”, Parween said.

Siasat had appealed to philanthropists to financially help Alam’s kin

On June 17, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain, and Maqdoom Mohiuddin of Bibi Amena Multi Speciality Hospital appealed to philanthropists to help the kin of the victim as much as possible.

Responding to the appeal, many persons including NRIs financially supported the family members of Alam.

It is not the first time, earlier too whenever Siasat made an appeal to help victims of riots, violence, etc., philanthropists, especially, NRIs have come forward to help victims.