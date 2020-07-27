Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia clears air on Qurbani

Hyderabad: With Baqra’eid, the festival of sacrifice just a few days away, Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia, the leading Islamic seminary, on Sunday cleared air on Qurbani during Eid-ul-Adha, saying that there is no alternative to sacrificing sheep on the day of Baqra’eid or the following two days.

Addressing a press conference Mufti Khaleel Ahmed said that it is compulsory for those persons who are eligible as per the ‘Shariah’ to do ‘Qurbani’ during the three-day Eid ul Adha festival. Asserting that the July 4 ‘fatwa’ issued by Jamia Nizamia was misinterpreted he said only after failing to offer sacrifice on the prescribed three days in view of the Covid-19 situation, one should donate money equivalent to the cost of the sacrificial animal to the poor.

Mufti Khaleel Ahmed also clarified that dividing the animal into three parts is not compulsory as per Shariah. One can also keep the entire meat with oneself or distribute it completely to the poor.

Asking Muslims to take all precautions to ensure that the virus is not transmitted during the ritual of sacrifice, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed said, “Human life is precious and it should be safeguarded at any cost by following pandemic norms prescribed by local governments. One should not put one’s life or lives of others in danger,” TOI quoted him as saying.

Baqra’eid or Eid-ul-Adha this year falls on August 1.

On the question on demolition of two mosques in Telangana secretariat, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed said the mosques should be reconstructed on their exact sites.