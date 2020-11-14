Muhurat session: Indices gain on healthy revival signs, auto stocks rise

Mumbai, Nov 14 : Faster economic recovery, along with healthy festive demand, buoyed investors’ sentiments during initial phase of the special “Muhurat” trade session on Saturday.

The special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day to mark the start of the Hindu New Year saw the key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — make considerable gains.

According to market observers, the special session to mark Samvat 2077 witnessed healthy buying in all most all sectors.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 129.30 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 12,820.10 points.

Similarly, the 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) made gains during the initial period of the trade session.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 43,815.45 points, traded at 43,787.65 points — up 344.65 points, or 0.79 per cent, from its previous close at 43,443.00 points.

Source: IANS

