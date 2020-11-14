Muhurat session: Indices touch new highs, banking, auto stocks rise (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 14 : Faster economic recovery along with healthy festive season demand lifted both the key domestic equity indices to new record highs during initial phase of the special “Muhurat” trading session on Saturday.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the psychological 43,830.93-mark for the first time. Similarly, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange crossed the 12,828.70-mark.

The special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day to mark the start of the Hindu New Year saw the key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — make considerable gains.

According to market observers, the special session to mark Samvat 2077 witnessed healthy buying in all most all the sectors with the rally led by banking, automobile and realty stocks.

At 6.45 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 79.55 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 12,799.50 points.

Similarly, the 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) made gains during the initial period of the trading session.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 43,815.45 points, traded at 43,697.94 points — up 254.94 points, or 0.59 per cent, from its previous close of 43,443 points.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.