Muhurat session: Indices touch new highs, banking, auto stocks rise (Ld)

News Desk 1Updated: 14th November 2020 7:27 pm IST
Muhurat session: Indices touch new highs, banking, auto stocks rise (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 14 : Faster economic recovery along with healthy festive season demand lifted both the key domestic equity indices to new record highs during initial phase of the special “Muhurat” trading session on Saturday.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the psychological 43,830.93-mark for the first time. Similarly, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange crossed the 12,828.70-mark.

The special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day to mark the start of the Hindu New Year saw the key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — make considerable gains.

According to market observers, the special session to mark Samvat 2077 witnessed healthy buying in all most all the sectors with the rally led by banking, automobile and realty stocks.

READ:  Kerala CPI-M leader's son in 14-day custody on money laundering charge

At 6.45 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 79.55 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 12,799.50 points.

Similarly, the 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) made gains during the initial period of the trading session.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 43,815.45 points, traded at 43,697.94 points — up 254.94 points, or 0.59 per cent, from its previous close of 43,443 points.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 14th November 2020 7:27 pm IST
Back to top button