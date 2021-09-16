‘Mujhse Shadi Karogi’? When Salman Khan went on knees to propose Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were reportedly in a relationship for almost 7 years. Katrina started her career in 2003 and since then, it was rumoured that she dated Salman till 2010. But, the two never confirmed the same and it was always speculated that they are in relationship.

Audiences love to see them on screen, and their films mostly always do well. The duo has been hot-n-happening ever since they were first seen on the big screen.

Salman and Katrina met on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and fell in love with each other. But soon their equation turned sour and differences led to their bitter breakup. Post which, Katrina reportedly was in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina and Salman’s rumoured affair was the hot talk of the town back then. Even today, their bond never fail to make headlines. Not because of the controversies but the way both Salman and Katrina respect each other despite parting ways. The two have managed to remain cordial with each other and Salman never fails to show his affection towards Katrina whenever possible

Do you know Salman Khan had once propsed Katrina Kaif to marry him on her 24th birthday?

According to a report on Rediff.com, Salman had thrown a big birthday bash for Katrina which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, as well as Katrina’s mother and sister.

As the night began to shine and the deejay played the title track of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salman went down on his knees to propose Katrina in front of everyone. “She didn’t know how to react with Salman’s gesture,” a source, who was present in the party, was quoted as saying by the website.

During Arpita Khan’s wedding in Hyderabad, the Radhe actor had revealed that he wanted to marry Katrina, but she had refused. Salman surprised everyone when he said, “Mai kya karoon… itna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka (What can I do, you missed the golden chance to become a Khan),” in the clip. Watch the viral video below:

Salman Khan still remains to be single while Katrina is rumoured to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are currently shooting for Tiger 3 in international locations. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Salman has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.