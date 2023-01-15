Mukarram Jah, grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Osman Ali Khan, passes away

Hyderabad: Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII, the grandson of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Osman Ali Khan passed away last night at 10:30 pm in Istanbul, Turkey.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday.

On arrival, the body will be taken to The Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

Apart from the titular Nizam of Hyderabad since the death of his grandfather in 1967, he was the chairperson of Nizam’s Charitable Trust and Mukarram Jah Trust for Education & Learning (MJTEL).

Born to Azam Jah and Princess Duru Shehvar

He was born to Azam Jah, son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

After completing his initial studies at the Doon School in Dehradun, he studied at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Until the 1980s, he was the richest person in India.

Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad

On June 14, 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His succession was recognized in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.

Prince Mukarram Jah first married Princess Esra of Turkey with whom he has two children—Prince Azmat Ali Khan and Princess Shehkyar. He later married Ms Helen Simmons of Australia with whom he has one son Prince Alexander Azam Khan. He too is said to be living in London. Still later he married Manolya Onur with whom he has a daughter Niloufer. His fourth wife is Jamila Boularous. Their daughter is Zairin Unnisa Begum.

In Hyderabad, he has many properties including Falaknuma Palace, Khilwat Palace, King Koti and Chiran Palace.