Mukarram Jah’s funeral: VHP wants Telangana govt to withdraw official honours

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Telangana on Monday found fault with the state government’s decision to conduct the funeral of Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII of erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad, with official honours.

The outfit claimed it amounts to insulting the sacrifices of those who took part in the struggle against Nizam rule.

Official recognition of the succession of Nizam amounts to insulting the Telangana people, VHP said in a statement on Monday night.

People would never forget the atrocities committed by ‘Razakars’ (armed supporters of Nizam rule) against the Hindus in the then princely State of Hyderabad, it claimed.

The VHP took exception to the decision to conduct the funeral with official honours, at a time when the Centre is organising celebration to mark 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’. The state government had also organised an event, it said.

The VHP demanded the withdrawal of the decision to conduct the funeral of Mukarram Jah with official honours.

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey. He died on January 14.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on January 17, a statement issued by an office of Mukarram Jah said.

In recognition of Mukarram Jah’s social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to conduct Jah’s last rites with the highest state honours.