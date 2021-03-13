Mukesh Ambani back on list of top 10 richest persons in the world

By Sameer|   Updated: 13th March 2021 1:37 pm IST
Mukesh-Ambani
Mukesh Ambani - managing director of Reliance Jio Industries.

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) once again grabbed the spot in the list of top 10 richest persons in the world. Apart from it, the business tycoon became the richest person in Asia.

Earlier, he had lost the title of the richest person in Asia to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

He becoming the 10th richest person in the world after his total net worth climbed to 83.1 billion dollars.

Reliance share price

However, the share price of Reliance, a large-cap company has fallen down to Rs. 2136.90 after crossing Rs. 2200 mark.

Earlier, Motilal Oswal had predicted a target of Rs. 2325 for the reliance share price.

Last year, Ambani’s company had received big investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, etc.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

NameNet worthCountry
Jeff Bezos$181 billionUnited States
Elon Musk$179 billionUnited States
Bill Gates$139 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$125 billionFrance
Mark Zuckerberg$102 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$99.4 billionUnited States
Larry Page$94.7 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$91.6 billionUnited States
Steve Ballmer$85.2 billionUnited States
Mukesh Ambani$83.1 billionIndia

