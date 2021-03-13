Mukesh Ambani back on list of top 10 richest persons in the world

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) once again grabbed the spot in the list of top 10 richest persons in the world. Apart from it, the business tycoon became the richest person in Asia.

Earlier, he had lost the title of the richest person in Asia to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

He becoming the 10th richest person in the world after his total net worth climbed to 83.1 billion dollars.

Reliance share price

However, the share price of Reliance, a large-cap company has fallen down to Rs. 2136.90 after crossing Rs. 2200 mark.

Earlier, Motilal Oswal had predicted a target of Rs. 2325 for the reliance share price.

Last year, Ambani’s company had received big investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, etc.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

Name Net worth Country Jeff Bezos $181 billion United States Elon Musk $179 billion United States Bill Gates $139 billion United States Bernard Arnault $125 billion France Mark Zuckerberg $102 billion United States Warren Buffett $99.4 billion United States Larry Page $94.7 billion United States Sergey Brin $91.6 billion United States Steve Ballmer $85.2 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $83.1 billion India