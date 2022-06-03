Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest person once again

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again become the richest person in India after his net worth surpassed Gautam Adani’s net worth.

With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Ambani is at sixth position on the list of top 10 billionaires of the world whereas, Adani is at ninth position on the list.

Currently, the net worth of Adani is $100.8 billion. In the last 40 days, he become poorer by nearly $23 billion as his net worth on April 23 was $123.7 billion.

Adani, Ambani locked in tug-of-war for India’s richest person tag

Since January 27 when Adani for the first time became India’s richest person, the founder of Adani Group and the RIL chairman are grabbing the top spot temporarily. They are locked in a tug-of-war for the tag.

In March, for the first time, two Indians, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani entered the list of top 10 billionaires.

In recent year, the net worth of both billionaires have increased significantly. The net worth of Adani increased enormously due to the rise in the prices of his companies’ shares.

However, Mukesh Ambani still manages to give tough competition to Adani.

Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani will surprise you

Mukesh Ambani had done his schooling at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. Later, he studied at St. Xavier’s college in Mumbai.

At the undergraduate level, he completed his BE degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.

After completing his engineering, he joined MBA at Stanford University. However, he discontinued his MBA after his father asked him to gain real-time experience by joining the business instead of theoretical knowledge.

On the other hand, Adani did not even complete his degree.

He completed his schooling at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. Later, he joined a bachelor’s degree in commerce. However, he discontinued it after the second year as he was keen on the business.

After discontinuing his studies, he started his career as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai.

Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $233.7 billion United States Bernard Arnault $157.0 billion France Jeff Bezos $151.2 billion United States Bill Gates $129.1 billion United States Warren Buffett $113.9 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $104.7 billion India Larry Page $100.9 billion United States Larry Ellison $100.8 billion United States Gautam Adani $100.4 billion India Sergey Brin $97.1 billion United States

With a net worth of $233.7 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021. However, in recent days, he lost a significant chunk of his wealth.