Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani become wealthier than Zuckerberg

Mumbai: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became wealthier than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

At present, the net worth of Adani is $ 90.2 billion whereas, Ambani’s net worth is $ 89.2 billion. Due to the sharp decline in Meta’s share price, Zuckerberg has lost a significant percentage of his wealth. At present, his net worth is $84.8 billion.

The share price of Meta took a dip due to a decline in profits and a gloomy outlook.

Mukesh Ambani loses tag of India’s richest person

Last Thursday, Gautam Adani replaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in India after the share prices of companies of Adani group increased.

This comes days after RIL’s consolidated quarter 3 net profit jumped 37.9 percent YoY to Rs 20,539 cr. The company had reported that its consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 209,823 crore, higher by 52.2 percent.

Gautam Adani at 10th position in the world

Gautam Adani not only become the richest person in India but also entered into the top 10 billionaires list. Currently, he is in 10th position on Forbes’ real-time billionaires’ list.

Recently, Adani Transmission Limited, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and other companies of the group announced their financial and operational performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The companies report growth in their revenues.

Top five richest persons in India

Ambani and Adani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow: