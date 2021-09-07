Mukesh Ambani may soon enter into $100 bn club as RIL share price surges

Mumbai: The net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and richest person in India crossed $95 billion dollars on Tuesday. He is likely to enter into a $100 billion club soon.

Ambani’s net worth increased significantly in the past few days due to the surge in the share price of RIL. On Monday, RIL share price hit 52-week high i.e., Rs. 2480. Some of the experts believe that the share price may increase further.

Ambani may once again grab the spot on the Forbes list of the top 10 richest persons in the world. Currently, he is the 11th richest person in the world as his total net worth climbed to 95.1 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world with net worth of $201.3 billion.

Among businesswomen, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world. Her net worth is $92.7 billion.

In India, Savitri Jindal with net worth of $17.2 billion is the richest woman.