Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet

Mr Buffett's fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

By Sana Sikander Updated: July 10, 2020, 7:57 pm IST
Mukesh Ambani top Indian in Forbes world billionaires list

New Delhi: The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Ambani’s shares doubled since a low in March as its digital unit got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc and Silver Lake. This week BP Plc, a multi-national Oil and Gas Company bought $1 billion stake in Reliance’s fuel-retail business.

Mr Ambani’s is now the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people while Mr Buffett’s fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

Buffet, 89, known as the Oracle of Omaha, has slipped down the rankings after donating more than $37 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock since 2006.

Mr Ambani, 63, is now the eighth richest person on the planet, and Mr Buffett is ninth, states and index which started in 2012.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close