Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet

New Delhi: The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani is now worth $68.3 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett’s $67.9 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Ambani’s shares doubled since a low in March as its digital unit got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc and Silver Lake. This week BP Plc, a multi-national Oil and Gas Company bought $1 billion stake in Reliance’s fuel-retail business.

Mr Ambani’s is now the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people while Mr Buffett’s fortune dropped this week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

Buffet, 89, known as the Oracle of Omaha, has slipped down the rankings after donating more than $37 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock since 2006.

Mr Ambani, 63, is now the eighth richest person on the planet, and Mr Buffett is ninth, states and index which started in 2012.