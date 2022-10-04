Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: Hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

In April 2021, the Barabanki police had lodged an FIR against Ansari and his associates in connection with the use of fake papers for registering an ambulance.

Published: 4th October 2022
Lucknow: The hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district that provided an ambulance to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and was running allegedly on fake documents has been sealed by the police, police said.

The Mau-based doctor Alka Rai, who was accused of helping Ansari get an ambulance, along with her bother Sheshnath Rai have been booked under the Gangster Act.

Both of them co-own Shyam Sanjeevani hospital in Mau district, which has been sealed, the police added.

The vehicle was registered with a fake address in Barabanki district.

The Barabanki District Magistrate on September 29 had ordered police officials to seal the hospital.

Mau Circle Officer Dhananjay Mishra along with a large contingent of police personnel, reached the nursing home and produced the sealing orders before Rai, who was present in the hospital.

“Shyam Sanjeevani hospital has been sealed on the orders of the Barabanki District Magistrate,” said Mishra.

