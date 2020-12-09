Mukul Chadda cast in Vikas Bahl’s web series ‘Sunflower’

Mumbai, Dec 8 : Actor Mukul Chadda has been cast in a new web series to be helmed by director Vikas Bahl.

Bahl, who made “Super 30” and “Queen” in Bollywood, is set to call the shots on “Sunflower”, a crime-comedy. The show is set in the eponymous middle-class housing society in Mumbai and has quirky characters.

“I’m glad that I share screen space with some of the most talented people in the industry. ‘Sunflower’ is the kind of web series I would love to watch as an Indian viewer. It has a gripping narrative, amusing characters, it’s funny and you’ll never know what to expect. I find the blend of situational comedy and crime extremely interesting,” said Mukul.

“It’s great to be working with content creators, who want to try something different and get viewers to laugh,” added the actor, recently seen in the series “Bicchoo Ka Khel”.

The series is written by Bahl and stars Sunil Grover. It is co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.

