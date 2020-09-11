Mukul Chadda to be Divyenndu Sharma’s on-screen dad

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Actor Mukul Chadda, who was in news for making a short film with his wife, actress Rasika Dugal, during lockdown, will soon be seen in a web series as the father of actor Divyenndu Sharma.

In the upcoming web series “Bicchoo Ka Khel”, Mukul’s character Babu Srivastava is a big-hearted jolly man.

“I am very excited about this series as this is my first crime thriller. I’m also portraying a very different and interesting character – that of Akhil’s (Divyenndu’s) father, who thinks and acts younger than his son! I’m hoping this character resonates well with the audience,” said Mukul.

“Bicchoo Ka Khel” is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer who loses his father to a cover-up and how he manipulates the law. It will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

