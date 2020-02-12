menu
Mukut Rohtagi hired for Rs.5 crore, lawyer challenges

Posted by Qayam Published: February 12, 2020, 11:38 am IST
New information about the establishment of three capitals instead of one in A.P. is coming to the limelight.

The act of establishing three capitals for the A.P state has been challenged in A.P High Court.

In order to argue this case in the court, Govt. of AP has commissioned the services of noted Supreme Court lawyer, Mr. Mukul Rohtagi for which he is being paid Rs. 5 crores as his fee.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in A.P. High Court by Shivaji. The petition has been accepted and notices have been issued to the concerned.

Source: Siasat News
