Abu Dhabi: Two people At the KFC and Hardees restaurants on Abu Dhabi’s Rashid bin Saeed Street. This street will leads to the airport, where aides US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minster Netanyahu are expected to land on Monday.

This blast comes in the wake of UAE normalising relations with Israel for which the Emirates has been a lighting rod for criticism. The Abu Dhabi government’s media office attributes this to a “misalignment in the gas container fittings following refuelling.”