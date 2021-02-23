‘Multiple leg injuries’: Tiger Woods removed from car crash by ‘jaws of life’

By Nikhila Natarajan

New York, Feb 24 : Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering multiple leg injuries in a car crash at around 7 a.m. in California.

Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. County authorities are calling the accident and single vehicle “rollover”.

The extent of Woods’ injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said. Woods has been admitted into Harborview Hospital.

Around noon on the US West Coast, investigators were on the scene piecing together clues from the debris at the crash site. The entire front portion of the car looks demolished, from pictures coming in from Rancho Palos Verdes, California – where the accident happened. Tiger Woods recently had a fifth surgery on his back and was golfing over the last few days in the local area.

