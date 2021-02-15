Mum to 11, this 23-year-old Russian woman wants 100 babies

While parents go crazy raising even one kid, Russian mum Christina Ozturk, who is already raising 11 of her own biological children hopes to have dozens more using surrogate mothers.

The young mum loves family life with businessman husband Galip Ozturk, 56, so much that the couple are willing to spend up to £800,000 on having 100 babies by surrogate.

(Credit: @batumi_mama/Newsflash)

“At the moment, I have 10 children with the latest addition, Olivia, who arrived at the end of last month,” Christina told Newsflash media.

“I gave birth to my eldest daughter Vika myself six years ago. The rest of the children are genetically ours from my husband and I, but were carried by surrogates.”

(Credit: @batumi_mama/Newsflash)

“I don’t know how many they will eventually be, but we certainly don’t plan to stop at 10,” she said.

The young mother joked on her social media handle that she loves children so much, she wants 105 kids.

(Credit: @batumi_mama/Newsflash)

Even though she admitted that it was a random number, she is definitely eager to have many, many more babies.

(Credit: @batumi_mama/Newsflash)

Christina also added that they are not personally acquainted with surrogate mothers and do not have direct contacts with them in order to avoid problems after pregnancy.

Christina met her husband Galip while she was on holiday in the coastal town of Batumi, Georgia. It is also where they both live now with their children.

(Credit: @batumi_mama/Newsflash)