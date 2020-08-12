Mumbai: 3 arrested for raping minor in moving car at Mankhurd

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 12th August 2020 3:40 pm IST
Mumbai: 3 arrested for raping minor in moving car at Mankhurd

Mumbai: Three people have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving car on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road in Mumbai, informed the Mankhurd police on Wednesday.

As per Mankhurd police, “A case of gang-rape of a minor girl (15-year-old), in a moving car on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road in Mumbai, has come into the light, in which case 3 people have been arrested under the Section 376 (D) of the India Penal Court (IPC) and the POCSO Act.”

The police further informed that all the arrested accused have been presented in the court and the court has sent them into the police custody till August 17.

Source: ANI
