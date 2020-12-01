Mumbai: ACB arrests class-I officer for accepting bribe

Syed AzamPublished: 1st December 2020 6:34 am IST

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a class-I officer posted in the registrar office of co-operative societies and his son for demanding and accepting sarees and cash as bribe.

The class-I officer and his son had allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of two sarees and Rs two lakh.

In a press note issued by ACB, name of the arrested officer is 57-year-old Bharat Kakade who is a class-1 officer posted at P-ward of the office of the deputy registrar of co-operative societies in Kandivali East area of Mumbai. The second arrested person is the officer’s son Sachin Kakade.

According to ACB, a team of officers was formed to investigate the bribe-related complainant against Kakade from the chairman of Rolex Apartment of Malad West area.

The chairman had requested and made an application at the registrar’s office seeking permission to use the sinking fund for his housing society for some work but Kakade refused to give permission and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and two sarees. The chairman and the society members who did not wish to pay the bribe approached the ACB in this regard. The case was verified and a trap was laid by ACB.

Bharat Kakade accepted cash worth Rs 2 lakh while his son accepted the sarees worth Rs 7,595.

Both accused have been charged under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

