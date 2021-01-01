Mumbai aim to reclaim top spot with a win against Kerala (Match Preview 44)

Bambolim (Goa), Jan 1 : Mumbai City FC can go back to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a draw against Kerala Blasters on Saturday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, in the first match of the year.

Coach Sergio Lobera is, however, wary of the fact that the team may have lost some of the momentum they gained from the seven-game unbeaten run they went on after losing their opening game due to the long break they have had since their last match.

Mumbai beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 in their previous game that was played on December 20. “Two-week break is a long time without competition games. When you are in good momentum it’s not good to stop. It’s better to continue playing. But on the other hand, it’s good to have more time to spend in the training session,” said Lobera in a pre-match press conference.

Mumbai are currently second with 16 points. They are one point behind league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan and also have a superior goal difference. Mumbai will be bolstered by the return of playmaker Hugo Boumous and have no injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, who have significantly improved in their last three games having scored five goals and average almost 12 shots per match. And coach Kibu Vicuna will look to break the club’s jinx against teams led by Lobera.

“They are a good team with very good players. They are playing well and are one of the best teams in ISL. We are improving in the training sessions and are happy with the way we are training,” Vicuna stated.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.