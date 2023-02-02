Mumbai: AIMIM to hold its first national convention on Feb 25-26

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday announced that the party will hold its first national convention on Feb 25-26 in Mumbai.

“All party MPs, MLAs, State, District,city presidents will be present for the two day meet. Elected members in municipal bodies/ZPs will also be present on day 2 of the meet,” party MP imtiaz Jaleel said in a tweet.

In Hyderabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) looks to continue its sway in the seven Assembly seats it currently holds in the Telangana Assembly.

Going by the past record and the voting, the party appears to be invincible in the Muslim-majority constituencies covering the old city of Hyderabad.

In the last week of January, party president Asaduddin Owaisi has been addressing public meetings with the title ‘Jalsa-e-Halat-e-Hazera’ or meeting on current affairs to build the tempo.

He appealed to the people to remain united and protect the political platform so that the AIMIM continued to raise their voice in the legislature and fight to resolve their problems.

Owaisi is confident that the BJP will never be able to come to power in Telangana. “Our Hindu brothers from the Dalit community and backward classes want peace and communal harmony to prevail in Telangana,” he said while addressing one such meeting.

Such has been the domination of the AIMIM in Hyderabad politics for over four decades that its stronghold remained immune to the political waves and change of guard in the state.

While maintaining its firm grip over the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Muslim majority Assembly segments in the city, the AIMIM backed the TRS in the rest of the state in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

This friendship and the secular image of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao helped the TRS in securing the support of the Muslims, who constitute about 12 per cent of the state’s 4 crore population.

With a huge concentration of Muslim voters in state capital Hyderabad and some other districts, they are in a position to tilt the balance in nearly half of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

Muslim voters are believed to be between 35 and 60 per cent in 10 constituencies in Hyderabad and anywhere between 10 to 40 per cent in 50 other constituencies spread across the rest of the state.

Except the eight Assembly constituencies where AIMIM candidates were in the fray, the party backed TRS in all the remaining constituencies.

While the AIMIM’s political opponents accuse the party of pursuing communal politics, KCR on many occasions defended his friend and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He lauded the AIMIM chief for fighting for the Constitutional rights of Muslims in a democratic manner.