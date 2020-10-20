Mumbai BEST driver suffers heart attack at wheels, no casualties

News Desk 1Published: 20th October 2020 1:30 pm IST
Mumbai, Oct 20 : In a freak incident, a BEST bus driver suffered a heart attack while at the wheel and the vehicle rammed into a traffic signal in Chembur, here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened when the BEST bus on Route No. 381 was being driven from Ghatkopar Depot to Chembur around 11.15 a.m.

“When the bus arrived near the Basant Park signal, the driver, Haridas Patil, suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle… It rammed into the signal there,” said BEST spokesperson.

There were 9 commuters, including a policeman, in the bus owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, but nobody sustained any injuries in the accident.

Seeing Patil’s precarious condition, he was rushed in a police vehicle to Rajawadi Hospital. His condition was reported to be stable.

