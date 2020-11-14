Mumbai City footballers celebrate Children’s Day with special athletes

Mumbai, Nov 14 : Like last year, Mumbai City FC celebrated Children’s Day with Special Olympics Bharat athletes, via a virtual meet and greet on Saturday.

The Special athletes got a chance to interact and learn from some of their heroes from the Indian Super League (ISL) club, including experienced defender and Indian international Mandar Rao Dessai, Mumbai City Head Coach Sergio Lobera and strength and conditioning coach Manuel Sayabera.

The Islanders, who are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Goa ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 ISL season, interacted with the Special athletes on a wide range of topics, including impact of lockdown on training and effective coaching techniques.

This was followed by a live demonstration of football skills by Special Olympics footballers who have won silver and bronze medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games.

In return, The Islanders also showed a few simple exercises to the young athletes, which they can incorporate in their daily routines at home.

Head coach Sergio Lobera was impressed by the tenacity of the special athletes.

“The Special Olympics Bharat athletes are the best example to show that if you believe in yourself and work hard, it is possible to achieve all your dreams, in sports as well as life. It is my immense pleasure to get this opportunity to interact with such inspiring young talent,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.