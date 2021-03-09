Mumbai cops seize 14-kg Charas from Nepali gangster

Mumbai, Mar. March 9 : In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell, Kandivali, has seized Charas worth Rs. 2.80 crore from a Nepali gangster, an official said.

Following a tip-off that a member of a Nepalese gang would be coming to the Borivali suburb to sell Charas near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the ANC Kandivali Unit set up a trap on Monday, said ANC Inspector Satish Taware.

The sleuths noticed the Nepali national moving around in a suspicious manner and pounced on him, the officer said.

A search and interrogation revealed he was carrying a little over 14 kgs of Charas which has been seized and further investigations are on to trace his local contacts and accomplices, as well as to whom the drug consignment was intended.

The accused, who has been identified as Prabej Mahamjan Ansari, 23, from Bara district of south-central Nepal, has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, according to Taware.

