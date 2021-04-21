Mumbai: COVID-19 patient attacks nurse with knife

A man in Mumbai tried to attack a nurse in the COVID-19 care centre after alleging that he was not receiving proper treatment.

Updated: 21st April 2021 6:55 pm IST

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a 45-year-old coronavirus patient for allegedly assaulting a nurse with a knife at a COVID Care centre in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the facility located in Malabar Hill area on April 16, an official said.

“The patient, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, complained about not getting proper treatment at the centre before assaulting the nurse with a knife,” he said. The nurse sustained injuries in the incident, he added.

The man was booked under several IPC sections, including 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and also under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), he said.

