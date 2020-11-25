Mumbai: Defunct buses of NMMT converted into mobile toilets

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has converted two defunct buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) into mobile toilets. On Tuesday, the buses were inaugurated by the additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Kakade.

These mobile toilets have facilities for both men and women with separate entrance. Out of total five toilet seats available in each bus, three are for women.

Each bus also has two washbasins with water tank at the top of it.

The NMMC are leaving no stone unturned to get first rank in Cleanliness Survey 2021. The corporation is following the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

It may be mentioned that Navi Mumbai is the only city in the State of Maharashtra that got a five-star rating of garbage-free cities. It also got a double plus rating of Open Defecation Free (ODF).