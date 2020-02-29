Mumbai to get new police commissioner today

A+ A-

Mumbai: The country’s commercial capital Mumbai will get a new Commissioner of Police on Saturday after state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that incumbent Sanjay Barve will not get a third extension.

Deshmukh made the brief announcement to the media on Friday evening, but did not indicate the name of the next city police chief.

Barve, an IPS officer of 1987 batch was appointed to the coveted post on February 28 last year. Later, he was given two extensions of three-months each by the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress’ Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which took over in November, was not inclined to grant a third extension to Barve.

Several names of senior IPS officers are doing the rounds for the top post of the 156-year-old Police Commissionerate, but an official announcement will only be made later Saturday afternoon.