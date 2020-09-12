Mumbai Indians release theme campaign for 2020 IPL season

Dubai, Sep 12 : Mumbai Indians on Saturday released its theme campaign for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The defending champions are encouraging fans to join them in celebration but while ensuring requisite safety precautions.

The video shows fans celebrating in their residences and their localities while maintaining social distancing. MI said in their release that it “showcases the spirit of the One Family, which ceases to succumb to any situation.”

The 2020 season of the IPL starts on September 19 with MI facing Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of the 2019 final. MI were to face CSK in the opening match of the original schedule as well, with the Wankhede Stadium the venue on March 29. However the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed.

Earlier, the four-time champions said that talismanic West Indies all rounder Kieron Pollard has arrived at the UAE with his family to join the team. Batsman ASherfane Rutherford also arrived with Pollard, who is fresh off leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to their fourth title in the Carribean Premier League (CPL). With their eight-wicket win in the final against St Lucia Zouks, TKR became the first team in the league to have won all their matches in a season.

