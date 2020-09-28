Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl vs RCB

Dubai, Sep 28 : Reigning champions Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 10th match of the IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai have made one change, bringing in Ishan Kishan place of Saurabh Tiwary who is not fit.

On the other hand, Bangalore have effected three changes in the XI. Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann replace Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav. Zampa and Udana are making their debut for RCB.

As of now, both teams have two points each.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (w-k), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini

