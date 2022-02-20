Mumbai: KCR meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence in Mumbai. Pictures were put out by the TRS in which both the leaders were discussing matters over tea.

KCR has been accompanied by TRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, and MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and P Rajeshwar Reddy, and the party general secretary Shravan Kumar Reddy on this trip. Actor Prakash Raj joins the TRS team and meets with the Maharastra CM.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet ministers and leaders at Varsha bungalow – Maharashtra CM's official residence in Mumbai.



Posters and Flexis in Marathi welcomed the Telangana CM on his way into the city.

According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray invited the Telangana Chief Minister and his team to dinner. National political issues will be discussed during these meetings, the party informed.

K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be “expelled” from the country or else the country will be “ruined”. He also called for political forces coming together to “oust” the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.