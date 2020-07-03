Mumbai lashed by heavy rain, traffic hit

By Nihad Amani Published: July 03, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Mumbai: In the current season’s first major downpour, rain-lashed vast areas of Konkan, including Mumbai since early Friday morning, hitting road traffic movement in several parts of the city, officials said.

Heavy showers, often accompanied by thunder, were witnessed in Mumbai and the suburbs, besides Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Most parts of south Mumbai received between 4 to 6cm of rain, resulting in waterlogging at some spots and hindering traffic flow, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Flooding was reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and surroundings.

In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivali, Malad and Jogeshwari areas.

Though Mulund, Bhandup and Powai also received good rain, there were no reports of any disruptions of normal life so far.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast very heavy rain in Mumbai and Konkan over the next 24 hours, with warning to people not to venture outdoors unless necessary.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for most of the coastal Konkan on Friday-Saturday-Sunday, besides north and south Maharashtra

Source: IANS
