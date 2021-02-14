Mumbai looking to stay on top with win against Bengaluru (Match Preview 95)

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 14 : Mumbai City have been sitting comfortably at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings for much of the season but recent slip ups have led to ATK Mohun Bagan catching up with them. Mumbai will be looking to staying at the top when they face a struggling Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai’s last four games have seen their worst stats this season. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet in those games and conceded seven goals, compared to just four conceded in the previous 12 games. Sergio Lobera’s team has faced 22 shots on goal in these four games.

“I think we are in a very good situation. The reason is the good job we have done before and it’s always possible to improve and learn from our mistakes. I am proud of the attitude of the players. My team is ambitious and with this attitude, I am very positive for the coming games,” said Lobera.

Lobera is aware his side cannot have any more slip-ups as they eye an AFC Champions League spot. “Every game is difficult and playing with Bengaluru is difficult because they are a team of very good players. They have motivation after the arrival of the new coach. It’s difficult but we can with this,” he said.

Mumbai star Hugo Boumous will miss the encounter due to suspension. The Frenchman has contributed nine goals and created 38 chances for his side.

For Bengaluru, it is a must-win situation if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, their track record against Mumbai isn’t great — Bengaluru have lost on four occasions and drawn one in five outings.

Of late, the top four teams have been dropping points, which has thrown open the race for the third and fourth playoffs spots. However, interim coach Naushad Moosa believes that they have to take it one match at a time. “The results are going in everybody’s favor not only ours. It’s important we stay focused. Our defense been a concern but we are working on us. We have three games. We have to stay positive and play good football and try and get the three points,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.