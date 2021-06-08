Mumbai man creates 3D application to seek internship at CRED

Mumbai: Getting a job in this day and age requires a uniqueness to surpass the crowd out there, as the interviewers themselves look for a different kind of creativity in each person.

And that was what this Mumbai man did; showcased his creativity in making a 3D video for his application to get his dream job.

Avkash Shah, a 3D graphic/motion designer from Mumbai and wanted to intern at CRED, a credit card payments company which has been on the forefront for its innovative advertisements.

So, as to showcase his talent, he came up with an innovative way to apply for the company using a 3D video and uploading it on LinkedIn.

Shah shared the video with the caption, “I want to intern at CRED. Here’s my application,” and then he added, “I figured that if I was going to apply, I’d make something worth it. It pays to be good.”

Shah also received a number of offers from different companies because of the video and also managed to catch the attention of dream company management as well. CRED founder Kunal Shah replied in the comment section of the video stating, “It pays to be good.”

Shah then ended up getting an offer of internship he wanted when Harish Sivaramakrishnan, head of design at CRED, commented: “Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia!”

Shah’s video application also received a shout-out from LinkedIn itself. “This is such an innovative hack, Avkash. All the best for kickstarting your professional journey!”