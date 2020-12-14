Mumbai: Man held with Rs 15 lakh worth of drugs

Published: 14th December 2020
Mumbai: A 31-year-old man who claims to have lost his job in a telecom company in the coronavirus- induced lockdown was arrested in Santa Cruz area of Mumbai for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in the illicit market, an official said.

The Vakola police station official said Faisal Iqbal Sayyed, a resident of Nagpada in south Mumbai, was held on the basis of a tip-off on Sunday by a team led by assistant inspector Sagar Nikam.

“He has told us he lost his job in a telecom company during the lockdown. We have found he already has two cases against his name, including that molestation,” he added.

