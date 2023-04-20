Mumbai: Man kills kitten by twisting its neck, detained

Published: 20th April 2023
Mumbai: A man allegedly killed a kitten by twisting its neck at Matunga in central Mumbai on Thursday, after which he was apprehended by the police, an official said.

The incident, which took place in the early hours on T H Kataria Road in Mahim west, was witnessed by a 22-year-old man, who later lodged a complaint against the accused, he said.

“When the complainant was walking towards his residence in the early hours, he spotted the man with a kitten near a restaurant in Matunga area. He saw the accused twisting the neck of the feline, due to which it died. The passer-by then called the police to inform them about the incident,” the official said.

Officials of the Mahim police station soon arrived at the spot. On the basis of his complaint, they took the accused person into custody before taking him to the police station, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal ) and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said, adding that probe into the case is underway.

