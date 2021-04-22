Mumbai man misses girlfriend in lockdown; city police’s response is unmissable!

Mumbai: Days after Mumbai Police decided to use colour-coded stickers for essential vehicles to control traffic amid the COVID-19 curfew which came into effect last week, the Twitter handle of the city’s police department has been flooded with SOS messages and calls for clarification.

The new restrictions under the government’s `Break- the-Chain’ program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked Mumbai police what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet his girlfriend.

Tagging Mumbai Police, Vinod wrote, “What sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her”.

A prompt Mumbai Police responded with utmost courtesy and empathy. “We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier,” Mumbai Police wrote in its assuring response. “We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase,” it added.

On Wednesday Maharashtra – the worst-affected state in the country – reported over 67,000 new Covid cases and 568 deaths – the most in a day – linked to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Pune remains the worst-affected city with 10,852 cases and 35 deaths. Mumbai logged 7,684 cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Nagpur with 7,555 cases and 41 deaths.

Nashik, where 24 people died today because disruptions in the oxygen supply triggered by a leak in a tanker, reported 6,703 cases and 29 deaths.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown to try and stem the growth of the virus, but that does not seem to have had any effect.