Mumbai: Man strangled to death at construction site

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at a construction site in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light on Friday night, when a crane operator found his brother lying unconscious with a nylon rope around his neck, an official said.
The victim Ajitkumar Sahani, a resident of Ghatkopar, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.
A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and further probe is underway, the official added.
