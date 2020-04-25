menu
search
25 Apr 2020, Sat
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Mumbai: Man strangled to death at construction site

Posted by Qayam Published: April 25, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Mumbai: Man strangled to death at construction site

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at a construction site in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday night, when a crane operator found his brother lying unconscious with a nylon rope around his neck, an official said.

The victim Ajitkumar Sahani, a resident of Ghatkopar, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and further probe is underway, the official added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved